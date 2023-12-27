RBI receives bomb threat seeking FM’s resignation, cops say not to worry

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a threatening email, claiming that 11 bombs had been planted at various locations in Mumbai. This threat coincided with the upcoming New Year celebrations in India’s financial capital.

The email also demanded the resignations of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging their involvement in the “biggest scam in India’s history.” According to the email, the bombs were placed at different locations in Mumbai, including RBI offices, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The Mumbai Police received this bomb threat email at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, with a claim that the explosions would occur at 1:30 pm.

Following the bomb threat, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Sanjay Harishchandra Pawar, the head guard at RBI, at Mumbai’s MRA Marg police station. The FIR was filed under IPC sections 505(1)(b), 505(2), and 506(2). The police also issued a statement: “RBI received a threatening email, stating that bombs would be planted in the RBI office, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, and demanding the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Although 11 bomb threats were reported at various places in Mumbai, extensive police investigations found no evidence of explosives. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The email claimed, “We have planted 11 different bombs in various locations in Mumbai. The RBI, along with private sector banks, has executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, top finance officials, and renowned Indian ministers. We have sufficient evidence to support our claims.

