Record 43 deaths from tiger and leopard attacks in Uttarakhand this year

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the 23 years since its formation, Uttarakhand has seen a record high of 43 fatalities in human-wildlife conflicts involving tigers and leopards this year. Of these, 21 individuals fell victim to leopard attacks, while 22 lost their lives in tiger encounters.

According to data gathered by the forest department, between January 2000 and December 2023, a total of 551 people lost their lives in leopard and tiger attacks, with over 1,833 individuals sustaining injuries. Additionally, since June 2001, a total of 1,663 leopard deaths have been recorded, with many attributed to accidents or inter-species conflicts, among other causes.

According to 2023 data from the state forest department, the population of leopards and tigers in Uttarakhand has seen an increase since 2015. The estimated number of leopards in Uttarakhand is 3,115, while in 2015 the number was 2,335. These figures are significant as Uttarakhand is one of the states where human-leopard conflicts are frequently.

While there are now 12,852 leopards in India, the previous estimate made in 2014 was 7,910. The population has registered an increase of more than 60 percent.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha voiced his apprehension regarding the increasing occurrences of conflict. "The estimates of the leopard population will provide us with valuable insights into the problem areas, and we are committed to taking measures to alleviate the situation," said Sinha.

A spokesman of the forest department told TNIE, "In the year 2023, 21 people died in leopard attacks and 22 people died in tiger attacks in the incidents of human-wildlife conflict in the state, which is 13 per cent more than the previous year." Incidents of elephant attacks have decreased this year, with five people losing their lives compared to 12 last year.

The Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), a wildlife conservation organisation that monitors tiger and leopard mortality, has released data showing 204 deaths in the country this year during the period from January 1 to December 26. The 43 deaths of tigers and leopards in Uttarakhand represent 15 per cent of the country's total.

According to official sources in the Uttarakhand forest department, the state has officially recorded the third-largest tiger population in the country, with a total of 560. The Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) has reported the highest number of tigers at 260 among the 53 tiger reserves in the nation. Notably, the tiger population in Uttarakhand has surged from 442 to 560 compared to the figures reported in 2018.

