Yechury declines invite for Ram temple opening, CPM says event ‘political’

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Tuesday confirmed that its general secretary Sitaram Yechury will not attend the inaugural ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, as it believes that religion is a personal choice, and is not to be converted into an instrument for political gain.

This newspaper has reported earlier that though Yechury received the invitation from Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ayodhya Ram temple Construction Committee, he would not be attending it. In a statement, the CPI(M) politburo said that it is most unfortunate that the BJP and RSS have converted a religious ceremony into a State-sponsored event directly involving the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and other government functionaries.

“A fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court is that the State of India, under the constitution, should have no religious affiliation. This is being violated by the ruling regime in the organisation of the event,” it said.

The CPI(M) policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief, it said. “It believes that religion is a personal choice not to be converted into an instrument for political gain. Therefore, we will not be attending the ceremony,” said the statement.

Echoing the view, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said, “As far as the CPI(M) policy is concerned, we respect religious beliefs, but as a political party, we keep our distance from religious events.” The CPI(M)’s boycott of the inauguration sparked a political war of words with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi responding that though invitations were sent to all, only “those called by Lord Ram will come”.

Responding to the CPI(M) statement, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal wrote on X, “There are reports that the one whose name is Sitaram will not go to Ayodhya Dham”. “Political opposition is understandable, but if someone has so much hatred for his own name, he can only be a communist,” Bansal added.

‘Religion a choice’

The CPI(M) said its policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. Religion is not to be converted into an instrument for political gain, it said.

