Youth executing ATM fraud after learning it on YouTube arrested in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In an interesting revelation by Giridih Police, they arrested a youth from Bihar who first learned about ATM fraud from videos available on YouTube. While trying to steal money from the ATM, he was caught in Jharkhand.

The youth, identified as Sanjeev Kumar of Gaya, admitted that to get easy and quick money, he and his friend learned about ATM fraud from the videos available on YouTube – “ATM fraud Delhi Shots”.

“Sanjeev Kumar belongs to Bihar, who came in contact with another youth Sanjay Kumar Singh, and started working out on the ways to find out how to get quick and easy money. They decided to do some fraud to get quick money and contacted some of their friends who informed them about a video --“ATM fraud Delhi Shots”, which was available on YouTube describing in detail about fraud,” said Giridih SP Deepak Kumar Sharma.

"They somehow managed to get the equipment and tools as described in the video and started executing the process learned from YouTube in Jharkhand assuming that they will not be identified in CCTV footage and won't be caught," he added. According to the SP, Sanjeev confessed that he had already done one ATM fraud in Koderma and was making an attempt for the second time in Giridh on Monday, but was caught by the people.

“Interestingly, a clip-like tool has also been recovered from them through which they can also pull cash from inside the ATM without swiping any card in the machine,” said the SP.

According to the complaints filed by one of the victims, he had gone to withdraw money from the Bank of India ATM at Dandidih. He tried to withdraw Rs 10,000 from his account but the money did not come out when he received a message saying that the money had been debited from his account, it said.

“He left his companion at the ATM and went to another ATM to withdraw the money assuming that the ATM was out of order. In between, the man he left behind on the ATM, informed that two people were trying to tamper with the cash slot of the ATM. They raised an alarm following which, the two youths started running away but they caught one of them with the help of people present there, while another person succeeded in escaping from there,” states the FIR.

Meanwhile, SP Deepak Kumar Sharma has written to Jharkhand CID, YouTube, and Google as well, to remove such videos from the internet as they are providing open platforms to promote crime among the youths. If YouTube fails to remove those videos, they will be forced to take legal action against them, he said.

“It is a cause of concern that social sites are offering methods of committing crime and fraud, which needs to be stopped immediately. We are making all efforts that those videos or documents, which are promoting crime, are removed from the social sites so that no other youth gets astray in future,” said the SP.

