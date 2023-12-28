Akhilesh maintains ambiguity on participation in Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Maintaining ambiguity over his participation in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, on Thursday, said that it all depended on the call of the deity.

“We belong to the legacy where temples are visited only if the God summons. If Bhagwan will call, I will go,” he said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the national conference of the Samajwadi Mahila Sabha at the SP headquarters here on Thursday.

“I leave the house after having darshan. While going down the stairs, I take darshan of God. As I step out of the gates, I take darshan of God every time. Now, you tell me which God I should go to for darshan?” he said, replying to a question over his participation in the consecration ceremony.

Earlier, BJP MP Subrata Pathak had demanded a ban on the entry of SP leaders to the Ayodhya Ram temple as 'they were instrumental in opening fire on the kar sevaks'.

On the controversial statements made by the Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya, Akhilesh said this should be asked to the BJP because he (Swami Prasad Maurya) stayed in the saffron party for five years. “After all, why did he not make such statements while he was in that party?” he asked while adding that the SP respected all religions.

