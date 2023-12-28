More INDIA allies say they will skip Ram temple event

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the CPI (M) declined the invitation to the Ram temple inauguration ceremony terming it as a ‘political event’, more INDIA bloc partners have joined the chorus. According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also unlikely to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22 next year.

A senior TMC leader said that the party does not believe in mixing politics with religion and there is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other party representative attending the inauguration at Ayodhya. On Tuesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury declined the invitation to the inaugural ceremony, which invited a scathing reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party’s Politburo stated that CPM policy has been to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. “CPM believes that religion is a personal choice, not to be converted into an instrument for political gain,” it said.

Though three top Congress leaders — Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury — received the invitations, the leadership is yet to take a stand. On Wednesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told media that the party will announce its decision later. But at least two Congress leaders have struck a different note.

Launching an attack on the BJP, chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, said that the burning issues are unemployment and inflation. “Practice your religion, but keep religion separate from politics,” he told the media.

“I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can’t make it the main platform. Forty per cent of people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent do not vote for BJP. But Modi is everybody’s Prime Minister and not one party’s Prime Minister. That is the message the people of India want him to give. Talk about employment, inflation, science and technology, and challenges. The people have to decide what the real issues are. Is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment? Is Ram Mandir the real issue, or inflation?” Pitroda said.

Echoing the view, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he saw “religion as a personal attribute and not one for political misuse”. Tharoor said he was not invited for the ceremony. The Congress is also facing heat from its ally IUML in Kerala for maintaining an ambiguous stand on the issue as the ruling CPM has made its position clear. It is learnt that another INDIA bloc partner, Rashtriya Janata Dal, will also stay away from the event.

However, Dimple Yadav, leader of Samajwadi Party, which is also an INDIA ally, had said that she will attend the event if invited. “If I get an invitation, I will definitely go. If I don’t, I will go later,” she said.

Shiv Sena (UTB) leaders are also keen to attend the ceremony though Thackeray has not yet received an invitation. NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he hasn’t been invited for the ceremony.

