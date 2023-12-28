Parliament security breach: Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing of accused challenging her police remand

By Express News Service

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent listing to a plea filed by Parliament security breach case accused Neelam Azad, challenging her police remand.



The Delhi High Court's vacation bench, headed by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and also comprising Justice Shalinder Kaur, rejected Azad’s pleading for urgent listing of her matter after it noted that there was no urgency in the matter.



The plea was mentioned before the vacation bench by the accused Neelam on Thursday on the ground that she was not properly given adequate legal access to consult her lawyer during the trial court proceedings in the case.



Lawyer Suresh Kumar Choudhary appeared for the accused and mentioned the plea before the vacation bench.



The bench dismissed her plea in listing the matter, and said, "In any case, it will come up for hearing on January 3, after the winter vacation."

ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Delhi Police moves court seeking permission for polygraph test

Neelam filed a petition in the Delhi HC seeking immediate release from police custody citing that her remand was illegal. Her lawyer Chaudhary told TNIE that she had challenged the trial court's December 21 order to remand her and keep her in police custody. "We are seeking quashing of the order," he said.



Neelam claimed that she was not allowed to consult a lawyer of her choice to defend her during the remand proceedings and subsequent orders.



Neelam, along with another accused, Amol Shinde was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly protesting outside the Parliament building on December 13.



While two other accused, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters emitting smoke and was arrested also by the DP on the same day.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to give an urgent listing to a plea filed by Parliament security breach case accused Neelam Azad, challenging her police remand. The Delhi High Court's vacation bench, headed by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and also comprising Justice Shalinder Kaur, rejected Azad’s pleading for urgent listing of her matter after it noted that there was no urgency in the matter. The plea was mentioned before the vacation bench by the accused Neelam on Thursday on the ground that she was not properly given adequate legal access to consult her lawyer during the trial court proceedings in the case. Lawyer Suresh Kumar Choudhary appeared for the accused and mentioned the plea before the vacation bench. The bench dismissed her plea in listing the matter, and said, "In any case, it will come up for hearing on January 3, after the winter vacation." ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Delhi Police moves court seeking permission for polygraph test Neelam filed a petition in the Delhi HC seeking immediate release from police custody citing that her remand was illegal. Her lawyer Chaudhary told TNIE that she had challenged the trial court's December 21 order to remand her and keep her in police custody. "We are seeking quashing of the order," he said. Neelam claimed that she was not allowed to consult a lawyer of her choice to defend her during the remand proceedings and subsequent orders. Neelam, along with another accused, Amol Shinde was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly protesting outside the Parliament building on December 13. While two other accused, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters emitting smoke and was arrested also by the DP on the same day. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp