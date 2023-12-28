Home Nation

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police moves court seeking permission for polygraph test 

The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who posted the matter for January 2, noting that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present.

Amol Shinde, one of the accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, being produced at the Patiala House court | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday moved a court here seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all six people arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.

Police had also brought the six accused before the court during the hearing of the plea. The accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, are currently in police custody till January 5.

The Delhi police, represented by Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, had earlier told the court that "the attack was well planned."

He had further submitted before the court that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required to find out the "actual motive behind the attack," and if they had any association with any other enemy country or terror organisations.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

