Rajasthan to relook at all 800 schemes of Gehlot government announced in 6 months 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a significant move, the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan has announced a meticulous review of all decisions made by the previous Ashok Gehlot government over the last six months. This implies that approximately 800 decisions will undergo scrutiny and are temporarily on hold.

Following the establishment of the Bhajan Lal government’s cabinet, experts suggest that after formation of Cabinet, a committee comprising senior ministers is likely to be formed to evaluate the decisions made by the Gehlot government across various departments, with a focus on matters related to the Urban Development Department, Mines and Petroleum, Medical, and Revenue departments.

It is noteworthy that several decisions were taken by the previous government just before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for elections. However, due to the subsequent imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, the implementation of these decisions was halted, as cabinet orders could not be issued within the restricted timeframe.

The decisions subject to review encompass more than 300 land allotment resolutions, approval for the creation of 19 districts, the establishment of RLD Skill University, alterations to the nomenclature of educational institutions, the conversion of Hindi medium schools to English medium, and the transformation of Drug and Pharmaceuticals Limited into a government undertaking.

Additionally, the review extends to matters such as Annapurna food packet distribution, mobile distribution to women, regularisation of 10,528 contract workers and land allotment among others.

