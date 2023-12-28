'Rest in power, Captain': Heartfelt tributes and condolences pour in for Vijayakant

By Online Desk

Condolences continue to pour in over the death of veteran actor and DMDK founder Vijayakant with politicians across different parties and actors recalling his contribution to TN politics and Tamil cinema.

Vijayakant, widely known as "captain" among his followers for his role in the movie Captain Prabhakaran, breathed his last on Thursday morning at a private hospital in Chennai where he was on ventilatory support following admission for pneumonia.

The mortal remains of Vijayakant will be moved to the party headquarters at Koyambedu for the public to pay their respects.

Captain was one of the most fierce politicians in Tamil Nadu who was known for his powerful and fiery speeches. However, he had been keeping a very low profile for the past few years due to poor health.

Vijayakant's contribution to the Nadigar Sangam which is officially known as the South Indian Artiste's Association was remarkable. He was elected unopposed as the President of the Nadigar Sangam in August 2000 and took many steps to clear the debt burden of the Sangam which had run into crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the death of Vijayakant and extended condolences to his family, fans and followers.

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakant Ji,” the prime minister said in a social media post.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political… pic.twitter.com/di0ZUfUVWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2023

“A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape,” he added.

“His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by Vijayakant’s death. “His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions,” Gandhi tweeted. “My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time."

Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji.



His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over the death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakant.

Calling it a tragedy for Tamil Nadu and the film industry, CM Stalin said that the news of the DMDK chief's death brought "shock and pain".

In a long post on X, Stalin said Vijayakant's final rites will be performed with full State honours.

In a press statement, CM Stalin called him a person of good heart and said, “As an actor, actor's union president, political party leader, legislator, leader of the opposition, whatever task he took up, he devoted himself fully to it and supported everyone around him. He was a family friend to us. He had a special place in his heart for Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar.”

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin paying last respects to Vijayakant | Twitter

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan offered condolences to family, volunteers and fans who are grieving his loss. In an X post, he said," The news of the death of my beloved brother Vijayakant, the founder DMDK, a unique actor and the captain of Tamil cinema, who was loved by all, is deeply saddened."

எனது அன்பிற்கினிய சகோதரர், தேசிய முற்போக்குத் திராவிட கழகத்தின் நிறுவனத் தலைவர், தமிழ் சினிமாவின் தனித்துவம் மிக்க நடிகர், கேப்டன் என்று அனைவராலும் அன்பு பாராட்டப்பட்ட விஜயகாந்த் அவர்களின் மறைவுச் செய்தி மிகுந்த துயரத்தைத் தருகிறது.



தன் ஒவ்வொரு செயலிலும் மனிதநேயத்தைக்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 28, 2023

"He lived with humanity in every action. He was the creator of innovative ideas in Tamil Nadu politics. He had a helping hand extended to the poor. Fearless courage was his hallmark. Vijayakant, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories, " he added.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to all his family, volunteers and fans who are grieving his loss, " Kamal Haasan said.

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved Premalatha Vijayakant, who is also DMDK General Secretary, her family and the party cadre.

தேசிய முற்போக்கு திராவிட கழக நிறுவனத் தலைவரும், முன்னாள் எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவரும், அன்பு சகோதரருமான திரு.விஜயகாந்த அவர்கள் உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக காலமானார் என்ற செய்தியறிந்து மிகுந்த மனவேதனை அடைந்தேன். அவரை இழந்துவாடும் அன்னாரது மனைவியும் தேமுதிக பொதுச்செயலாளருமான மரியாதைக்குரிய… — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) December 28, 2023

Veteran director Bharathiraj also condoled Vijayakant's death.

Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief over the demise of Captain. Sood penned a heartfelt post to express his grief over Vijaykant's death. The actor said he owe his career to Vijayakant.

“Kallazgar “ my first film ever , was a gift from the legend “ VIJAYKANTH” sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN pic.twitter.com/Zb4kaipBtV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 28, 2023

In an X post, he said, "Kallazgar my first film ever, was a gift from the legend VIJAYKANTH sir."

Tamil music composer D. Imman also expressed his deepest Condolences to Vijayakant's family and friends.

