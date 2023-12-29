Admirals of Indian Navy get new 'indigenised' epaulettes inspired by Shivaji's royal seal

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Following the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day, the epaulettes for the top three ranks of the Indian Navy have been changed to reflect the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The shoulder badges will include the Rajmudra (royal seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji along with the Indian sword, telescope and golden buttons. Earlier, they featured a sword and baton.

The top three ranks of the Indian Navy are Admiral, Vice Admiral and Rear Admiral.

The Indian Navy said on X (formerly Twitter) "As we usher in the new year 2024, Indian Navy proudly unveils the new Design of Admirals' Epaulettes. Announced by @PMOIndia during Navy Day 2023 at Sindhudurg - the seal in the new Design, drawn from the Naval Ensign & inspired from Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage."

"Adoption of the new design reaffirms our commitment to the two pillars of Panch Pran -- Virasat Par Garv & Ghulami ki Mansikta se Mukti," the navy said, adding, "Bharatiya Nausena embracing Bharatiyata in letter and spirit."

PM Modi had said on December 4, "I am glad that now a glimpse of the legacy of Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj is also going to be seen in the epaulettes worn by our naval officers. The new epaulettes will also now be similar to the insignia of the navy."

He added, "I am fortunate that last year I got the opportunity to link the Naval Flag with the legacy of Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj. Now we all will see the reflection of Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj in 'epaulettes' too. With a sense of pride in our heritage, I am honoured today to make another

announcement. The Indian Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions. We are also emphasizing on increasing the strength of our women in the armed forces. I would like to congratulate the Navy for appointing the country's first woman commanding officer in a naval ship."

The ranks of the sailors are also in for change. In an earlier step in September 2022, the Indian Navy adopted a new ensign containing the octagonal seal of the Maratha kingdom, also inspired by the maritime prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The Indian Navy changed its ensign last year, replacing the red St's George Cross, linked with the navy's colonial past, with a blue octagonal shape with the national emblem sitting atop an anchor, superimposed on a shield with the navy's motto 'Sham Noh Varuna', meaning 'Be auspicious unto us Oh Varuna'.

Shivaji raised a strong navy which exerted influence all along the Konkan coast.

Significance of symbols on the new design

Golden button: Reiterates the resolve to do away with 'ghulami ki maansikta'.

Octagon: Represents the eight directions, indicating the forces' all-round long-term vision.

Indian sword: Emphasises the essence of the Navy's purpose to be the cutting edge of national power and win wars through dominance, defeating adversaries

and overcoming every challenge.

Telescope: Symbolises the long-term vision, foresight and a weather eye in an ever-changing world

