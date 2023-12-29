Collegium recommends appointment of 5 new CJs

Home Nation

Justice Sheel Nagu, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh HC, has been recommended for the appointment as chief justice of Punjab & Haryana HC.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of five judges as Chief Justices to as many high courts. A three-member Collegium headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and BR Gavai passed the resolutions on Wednesday.

The note was uploaded on the top court site on Thursday. Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Justice Arun Bhansali, Justice Vijay Bishnoi — working currently as judges of the Rajasthan HC — have been recommended for the appointment of chief justices of Rajasthan, Allahabad and Gauhati high courts, respectively.

Justice Sheel Nagu, a judge of the Madhya Pradesh HC, has been recommended for the appointment as chief justice of Punjab & Haryana HC. Justice BR Sarangi, a judge of Orissa HC, has been recommended for the appointment as the CJ of Jharkhand HC, the collegium note said. Justice Bhansali has authored more than 1,230 reported judgments, Justice Bishnoi 652, Justice Shrivastava 505, Justice Sarangi over 1,056 and Justice Nagu more than 499.

