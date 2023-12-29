Guwahati Diary: A year of excellence for IIT Guwahati

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Year 2023 has been a year of innovations, collaborations and academic excellence for the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). It achieved milestones in research, infrastructure, placements and collaborations, hosted the G20-Y20 Inception Meet, developed ‘smart drones’ and established the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute. The IIT Guwahati received over 800 offers, including 214 PPOs. It received 90 job offers with Rs 50 lakh per annum and 11 job offers above Rs 1 crore packages till Dec 6. The highest domestic offer received this year was Rs 1.20 crore.

Young IPS officer resigns to pursue life of freedom

Anand Mishra, an Indian Police Service officer and superintendent of police of Assam’s Lakhimpur, put in his paper, much to the surprise of his well-wishers. Mishra, who grew up in Kolkata and is immensely popular among the youths, mentioned in his resignation letter addressed to the chief secretary that he wanted to pursue a life of freedom and independence. It was not known why he decided to resign from service but sources said that it may be because he is likely to contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections from Bihar where his family originally hails from.

Education department to hire 10K teachers

BJP is heading towards fulfilling one of its major election promises of 2021. The party-led Assam government will recruit 10,000 more teachers, including 1,424 post-graduate teachers and 7,249 graduate teachers. The education department has published an advertisement to fill up the posts across provincialised schools. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history.”

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Year 2023 has been a year of innovations, collaborations and academic excellence for the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). It achieved milestones in research, infrastructure, placements and collaborations, hosted the G20-Y20 Inception Meet, developed ‘smart drones’ and established the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute. The IIT Guwahati received over 800 offers, including 214 PPOs. It received 90 job offers with Rs 50 lakh per annum and 11 job offers above Rs 1 crore packages till Dec 6. The highest domestic offer received this year was Rs 1.20 crore. Young IPS officer resigns to pursue life of freedom Anand Mishra, an Indian Police Service officer and superintendent of police of Assam’s Lakhimpur, put in his paper, much to the surprise of his well-wishers. Mishra, who grew up in Kolkata and is immensely popular among the youths, mentioned in his resignation letter addressed to the chief secretary that he wanted to pursue a life of freedom and independence. It was not known why he decided to resign from service but sources said that it may be because he is likely to contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections from Bihar where his family originally hails from. Education department to hire 10K teachers BJP is heading towards fulfilling one of its major election promises of 2021. The party-led Assam government will recruit 10,000 more teachers, including 1,424 post-graduate teachers and 7,249 graduate teachers. The education department has published an advertisement to fill up the posts across provincialised schools. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prasanta Mazumdar Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp