Nationwide caste census if voted to power: Rahul Gandhi

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his promise of conducting caste census across the country if the party comes to power in the 2024 elections. Addressing a rally to mark the 139th foundation day of the party in Nagpur, Rahul said the OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have enough representation in many sectors.

“Earlier, Prime Minister Modi would describe himself as an OBC. But after my demand (of caste census), he says there is only one caste, the poor. If there is only one caste, why do you say you are an OBC?” Rahul asked.

“When we come to power, we will carry out caste census and ensure equal representation of all castes. We do not want two Hindustans, one for the poor and another for the rich,” Rahul added. He also attacked Modi for not delivering on his promise of two crore jobs to the youth. Instead, the unemployment rate in India is at its highest in 40 years, Rahul alleged.

“The youth have no work and are therefore wasting 7-8 hours scrolling social media sites. The situation is grim. Only the Opposition’s INDIA bloc can give them jobs,” Rahul said. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in his address, promised the implementation of the minimum income support programme, NYAY, to empower women and the poor. “Nagpur has two ideologies, one of Ambedkar which is progressive and the other of the RSS which is destroying the nation,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his promise of conducting caste census across the country if the party comes to power in the 2024 elections. Addressing a rally to mark the 139th foundation day of the party in Nagpur, Rahul said the OBCs, Dalits and tribals do not have enough representation in many sectors. “Earlier, Prime Minister Modi would describe himself as an OBC. But after my demand (of caste census), he says there is only one caste, the poor. If there is only one caste, why do you say you are an OBC?” Rahul asked. “When we come to power, we will carry out caste census and ensure equal representation of all castes. We do not want two Hindustans, one for the poor and another for the rich,” Rahul added. He also attacked Modi for not delivering on his promise of two crore jobs to the youth. Instead, the unemployment rate in India is at its highest in 40 years, Rahul alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The youth have no work and are therefore wasting 7-8 hours scrolling social media sites. The situation is grim. Only the Opposition’s INDIA bloc can give them jobs,” Rahul said. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in his address, promised the implementation of the minimum income support programme, NYAY, to empower women and the poor. “Nagpur has two ideologies, one of Ambedkar which is progressive and the other of the RSS which is destroying the nation,” Mallikarjun Kharge said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp