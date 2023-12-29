No Rajasthan cabinet 25 days after victory

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: It has been 25 days since the people of Rajasthan voted the BJP into power. However, the party is still struggling with putting together a ministerial team for Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The CM, a debutant MLA, has visited Delhi twice along with his two deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, but has been unable to assemble a team of ministers.

While no official reason is available for the delay, BJP insiders suggest a conflict between the RSS lobby and the Vasundhara Raje faction, along with the party’s quest to balance the caste equation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections have contributed to the prolonged delay in forming a council of ministers.

This delay appears more pronounced in the face of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh completing a similar task after poll victories. Amid ongoing discussions on cabinet formation, state party chief CP Joshi met CM Bhajanlal Sharma late on Wednesday evening. The three-hour meeting is learnt have taken up the cabinet formation.

State co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore also attended the meeting. There is a possibility that the cabinet could be formed on Friday or Saturday, sources said. In a statement, Rathore made light of the task at hand. “Labour pains of cabinet expansion are nearing an end. This has been the BJP’s working style. Our leadership is in the midst of completing some process,” said Rathore expressing

confidence that the cabinet would represent all sections of society and expanded within a few days, “maybe within a few hours.”

As MLAs have been instructed to stay on in Jaipur during the cabinet formation, they have left their constituencies and are camping in the state capital. They are also on tenterhooks about the timing of the cabinet expansion. Many MLAs are engaging in discussions, expressing their anxiety about the cabinet expansion.

Analysts say the new cabinet may include fresh faces, giving an opportunity to MLAs who have not held ministerial positions before. Since the newly appointed CM Bhajanlal is a first time MLA, the party may consider avoiding senior faces in the new ministry.

In Rajasthan, a maximum of 30 ministers, including the CM, can be appointed. The first phase may include about 20 ministers, with 10 each as cabinet and state ministers. The remaining five-seven positions may be left vacant initially, with the option to fill them after the Lok Sabha elections. Former CM Vasundhara Raje and party’s organisation secretary Chandrashekar are already camping in Delhi.

MLAs who were once in the Vasundhara Raje camp, are clearly worried about their future. Adding to their worries are reports that the Bhajanlal team could have as many as 60-70% new faces. Sources point to differences of opinion within the BJP over the ministerial candidate for the state home ministry as well as over pacifying the Jat community.

It is for the first time in the history of Rajasthan that a winning party has taken such a long time in forming the ministry.

Finding candidates

It is the first time in the state’s history that a winning party has taken such a long time to form the ministry. Sources point to differences within the BJP over the ministerial candidate to head the state home ministry, as well as over pacifying the Jat community. Vasundhara Raje supporters, in particular, are worried as the CM is reportedly mulling making first-time MLAs as ministers. There are reports that Bhajanlal team could have as many as 60-70% new faces

