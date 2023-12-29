PM to open BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi 

Home Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts the invitation to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi on the 14th of February, 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, BAPS said in a statement. “On behalf of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors, extended a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for February 14, 2024,” the BAPS statement said.

The BAPS delegation held almost an hour-long, warm and informal meeting at the Prime Minister’s residential office at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on January 27, the statement said. Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that “the inauguration will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come.”

Before concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister shared his personal vision for greater spiritual growth and India’s emergence as a global leader. “Despite his packed schedule, he spent 20 more minutes alone with the Swamis, sharing a personal bond of over 40 years,” the BAPS statement added.

