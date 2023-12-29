PM to open BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, BAPS said in a statement. “On behalf of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors, extended a heartfelt invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for February 14, 2024,” the BAPS statement said.

The BAPS delegation held almost an hour-long, warm and informal meeting at the Prime Minister’s residential office at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on January 27, the statement said. Swami Brahmaviharidas showcased the latest update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that “the inauguration will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come.”

Before concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister shared his personal vision for greater spiritual growth and India’s emergence as a global leader. “Despite his packed schedule, he spent 20 more minutes alone with the Swamis, sharing a personal bond of over 40 years,” the BAPS statement added.

