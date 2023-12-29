Home Nation

Treaty for transfer of prisoners couldn't be used to bring back naval veterans as Qatar didn't ratify it

After the signing, the treaty has to be ratified by either side and the paper of ratification has to be shared with the other country. However, no such document from Qatar is available with India.

Published: 29th December 2023 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

naval veterans

The eight naval veterans were working for a company called Dahra Consultancies in Doha before they were picked up for interrogation (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Qatar had signed a treaty in 2015 for the transfer of sentenced prisoners between the two countries. It was signed during the visit of the then Qatari Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. However, since the treaty wasn’t ratified by Qatar, its provisions could not be used to bring back the eight naval veterans who are under detention in Doha since August 30, 2022.

"Once a treaty like this one is signed, both nations have to ratify it. Not sure whether Qatari side ratified it. We did ratify it in India," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

After the signing of the treaty, within 90 days it has to be ratified by either side and the paper of ratification has to be shared with the other country. However, no such document on behalf of Qatar is available with India.

"Last year the eight naval officers, a few months after being kept under detention and solitary confinement, were asked by Qatar’s ministry of interior to return to their homes, pack their bags following which they would be sent back to India. And when they did return with their bags, instead of being sent to India, they went back into detention. It is possible that India was exploring their transfer under the agreement but since it wasn’t ratified, it didn’t translate into reality," said a source.

As of now, the naval veterans' death penalty has been commuted to jail terms – which varies for each of them ranging from 3 years to 25 years. The case will be tried in the cassation court now.

India has signed treaties for transfer of sentenced persons with 35 countries. These include UK, Mauritius, Bulgaria, France, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bangladesh, Israel, UAE, Italy, Turkey, Maldives, Thailand, Russian Federation, Kuwait, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecquador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, US, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Paraguay, Uruguay, Panama and Czech Republic.

The convention on the transfer of sentenced persons is an international treaty regulating the extradition and social rehabilitation of imprisoned persons. The convention was concluded in Strasbourg on March 21, 1983 and came into effect on July 1, 1985.

ALSO READ | Death sentence for Indian naval veterans in Qatar commuted to jail terms ranging from 3-25+ years

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
naval veterans Qatar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp