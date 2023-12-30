Lalan Singh vows to sue media outlets for reports alleging he plotted against Nitish

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former national president of JD (U) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Saturday strongly refuted reports that he was ousted from the national presidentship of party because of growing proximity with RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav.

Contradicting some reports that appeared in the media, Singh stated in a release that some malicious reports had surfaced regarding his resignation. He alleged, "For the last week, a lot of misleading and factless news about our party Janata Dal(United) and me has been published by a section of the media”,

He added that the reporters are misleading and wrong and being refuted and contradicted by him. He also alleged that an attempt was made to question the 37-year-old relationship between him and CM Nitish Kumar.

“Those spreading such factless news must be evil-minded. I will issue a legal notice to all the organizations doing this and will file a defamation case against them for tarnishing my image”, he warned.

Lallan Singh vehemently denied all rumours claiming that he was drawing close to RJD leader Tejasvi Yadav and was making attempts to make Yadav the CM. He said he was in Delhi with CM Nitish Kumar on December 20 and attended a meeting with all MPs at the CM's residence in Delhi in the evening of December 20.

He denied rumors of attending a meeting of MLAs at the office of a minister, and termed such media reports "wrong and misleading".

He spelt out the reason behind quitting the post of JD(U) national president, claiming that he had resigned from the post because of being busy in his parliamentary constituency and had handed over the responsibility to CM Nitish Kumar with his consent. Singh is an MP from Bihar’s Munger LS seat.

“Nitish Kumar ji has taken this responsibility himself and those who had published the misleading news will fall flat soon”, he claimed.

