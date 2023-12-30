Madhya Pradesh CM allocates portfolios, DyCM Dewda retains finance 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Five days after the formation of the new council of ministers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the two deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewda, along with the 28 newly sworn-in ministers were finally allocated portfolios on Saturday evening.

The CM retained the key roles, including General Administration, Home, Jail, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Public Relations, Aviation, Mineral Resources, Public Services Management and Narmada Valley Development.

Among the two deputy CMs, Jagdish Dewda was allotted Finance, Commercial Tax, Economic and Statistical Planning (the same portfolios were held by him in the previous BJP regime) while Rajendra Shukla was allotted Public Health-Family Welfare and Medical Education.

Among the two political biggies, ex-BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya got Urban Development and Housing (the same portfolios were held by him in the BJP government between 2013 and 2016) as well as Law and Parliamentary/Legislative Affairs, while former Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel who has become a minister in MP for the first time got Panchayat and Rural Development, besides Labour Ministry.

Among the two former Lok Sabha members, ex-Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh took charge of the PWD Ministry, while former MP from Hoshangabad seat Uday Pratap Singh was allocated Transport and School Education.

The two women ministers in the cabinet, Nirmala Bhuria got Women and Child Development, while ex-MP Samapatiya Uikey got Public Health Engineering.

Among the former ministers (including those who were part of the previous regime), the three Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, among them Tulsi Silawat got Water Resources (same department as the previous regime), while the previous government’s Revenue and Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput got Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. Another Scindia loyalist Pradumn Singh Tomar retained his energy portfolio in this government also.

Among the other former ministers, former medical education minister Vishvas Sarang will be the new Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare and Cooperation, while previous school education minister IS Parmar has been allocated higher education, technical education and skill development portfolios.

Aidal Singh Kansana, one of the 22 former Congress MLAs who played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in March 2020, will be the new Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister.

Among the first-time cabinet ministers, Narayan Singh Kushwah got Social Justice and Empowerment, Nagar Singh Chouhan got Forest, Environment and Scheduled Caste Welfare, while Rakesh Shukla will be the Minister for New and Renewable Energy and industrialist-turned-minister Chetanya Kashyap has been allotted the MSME portfolio.

Also, among the six ministers of state (independent charge) second time MLA from Govindpura-Bhopal seat Krishna Gaur (who is the daughter-in-law of former CM Late Babulal Gaur) has been allocated Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, while Dharmendra Lodhi got Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts and Endowments.

