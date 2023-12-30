Modi to open new airport, railway station in Ayodhya

Namita Bajpai and Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30, three weeks before the idol of Ram Lalla is placed in the new Ayodhya temple. This visit is significant as it precedes the inauguration of several developmental projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore, including an international airport.

The centrepiece of Modi’s visit is the inauguration of the ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham’, marking it as the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. Another highlight is the opening of the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, constructed with over Rs 240 crore. This modern three-storey station is equipped with advanced facilities like elevators, escalators, food plazas, and child care rooms, reflecting the government’s commitment to accessible and green-certified infrastructure.

Furthermore, Modi’s agenda includes flagging off two Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a new category of superfast passenger trains in India. He will also launch six new Vande Bharat trains, significantly boosting the nation’s rail connectivity. These trains will connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya to Anand Vihar terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi, and more.

The PM’s commitment to enhancing India’s rail network is further exemplified as he dedicates three significant railway projects in the region, worth Rs 2,300 crore. These projects are crucial for the improvement of travel and transportation in and around Ayodhya.

In a grand public programme, Modi is set to launch various developmental projects valued at over Rs 15,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The allocation includes Rs 11,100 crore for development of Ayodhya and vicinity, and around Rs 4,600 crore for other projects across the state.

Additionally, the PM will initiate the development and beautification of tourist facilities along the banks of Ayodhya, including Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, and the construction of a visitors’ gallery for events like Deepotsav. He will launch an ambitious Greenfield township project valued at over Rs 2,180 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, estimated at around Rs 300 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on December 30, three weeks before the idol of Ram Lalla is placed in the new Ayodhya temple. This visit is significant as it precedes the inauguration of several developmental projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore, including an international airport. The centrepiece of Modi’s visit is the inauguration of the ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham’, marking it as the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. Another highlight is the opening of the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, constructed with over Rs 240 crore. This modern three-storey station is equipped with advanced facilities like elevators, escalators, food plazas, and child care rooms, reflecting the government’s commitment to accessible and green-certified infrastructure. Furthermore, Modi’s agenda includes flagging off two Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a new category of superfast passenger trains in India. He will also launch six new Vande Bharat trains, significantly boosting the nation’s rail connectivity. These trains will connect various parts of the country, including Ayodhya to Anand Vihar terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi, and more.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM’s commitment to enhancing India’s rail network is further exemplified as he dedicates three significant railway projects in the region, worth Rs 2,300 crore. These projects are crucial for the improvement of travel and transportation in and around Ayodhya. In a grand public programme, Modi is set to launch various developmental projects valued at over Rs 15,700 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The allocation includes Rs 11,100 crore for development of Ayodhya and vicinity, and around Rs 4,600 crore for other projects across the state. Additionally, the PM will initiate the development and beautification of tourist facilities along the banks of Ayodhya, including Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, and the construction of a visitors’ gallery for events like Deepotsav. He will launch an ambitious Greenfield township project valued at over Rs 2,180 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, estimated at around Rs 300 crore. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp