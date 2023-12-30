PM Modi pays surprise visit to family that took Ujjwala beneficiaries to 10 crore, invites them for Ram temple consecration

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Having a penchant for springing surprises, PM Narendra Modi did it again by visiting the house of Meera Manjhi during his Ayodhya tour on Saturday. Meera Manjhi happens to be the one who took the number of beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojna, the scheme giving free gas connections, to 10 crore. She stays in Ayodhya with her husband, parents-in-law and children in a house she got under the PM Awas Yojna.

Moreover, the PM, during his visit to her house, had a cup of tea with the family and handed them the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Speaking to media persons after the PM’s surprise visit, Meera said she was not aware that he was coming to her house. An hour ahead of the PM’s visit, she was informed by the authorities that a political leader would come. "He came, he spoke to my family members. He asked about the benefits that we are getting in the Ujjawala scheme. Then he asked me what I had cooked. I said rice, daal and vegetables...and also tea. He asked me for tea saying thhandi me chai toh pilana chahiye na (Tea should be served in winter). He said the tea was a little sweeter. I told him this was how I make tea," said an upbeat and excited Meera Manjhi with a glint of happiness in her eyes.

"I was very happy seeing the prime minister. I told him we got the house in his Awas scheme. We are also getting water and I am very happy that I am now cooking on gas. It will save my time and I will now get more time to spend with my children," Meera said.

PM Modi, while returning from the railway station after inaugurating it, visited Meera Manjhi's house before the second leg of his programme -- the inauguration of the Maharshi Valmiki airport and various other development projects. As the PM entered her house, Meera’s family touched his feet. However, the PM stopped them saying, "Aise maat kariye aap log (Please don't do this)".

“Do you know why I came here today? We have given gas cylinders to 10 crore families. I wanted to visit the family that takes the number to 10 crore. And it was in Ayodhya,” PM Modi said.

