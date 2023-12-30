Uttarakhand government orders inspection of teachers’ credentials at private schools

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amid claims of improvement in the quality of school education in Uttarakhand, the government has ordered an inspection of the credentials of teachers working in all private schools in the state. This initiative emphasizes quality once again. The purpose behind this move is to ascertain whether the teachers meet the standards set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

According to information from the Education Department, an order issued on December 27 directs block education officers to collect details of the educational qualifications of all teachers in private schools within seven days. The letter notes that many private schools have been ignoring educational standards.

The School Education Department in Uttarakhand has initiated a comprehensive review of the educational qualification certificates of teachers in private schools. This is to ensure adherence to the standards established by the NCTE,” said Uttarakhand Director General of Education, Banshidhar Tiwari.

The Chief Education Officer, Pradeep Kumar, has issued an order to the Block Education Officers requesting comprehensive information. “In the recent directive to the Block Education Officers, we have requested the educational qualifications of teachers from all private schools to be submitted in an Excel sheet using the prescribed format within one week,” Chief Education Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

In April this year, the Education Department conducted simultaneous raids at 256 private schools across the state following complaints of substituting NCERT textbooks with more expensive ones. The investigation revealed that 21 schools in Nainital and one in Haridwar were violating government orders regarding the implementation of NCERT books.

Uttarakhand has a total of 5,331 private schools. However, according to the latest report data, Uttarakhand ranks 35th among 37 states and union territories in India in terms of education performance. Meanwhile, the total number of private schools in India is 3,35,844.

Ensure adherence to NCTE standards

School Education Department initiated a comprehensive review of the educational qualification certificates of teachers in private schools. This is to ensure adherence to the standards established by the NCTE, said Uttarakhand Director General of Education, Banshidhar Tiwari.



