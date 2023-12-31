23 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi 

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 23 trains are running late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region, Railway officials said on Sunday.

According to Indian Railways, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is delayed by almost 7 hours while Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express are delayed by 5 hours.

About five trains are delayed by 4 hours including Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express and Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorn Kranti.

The Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani is running late by 1.45 hours while the Padmavat Express is running late by almost 3 hours.

READ | Dense fog, no cold wave but warmer winter across country

As per the Railways, the Pune-Nizamudin Duronto is running late by 2 hours while Bhopal-Nizamuddin Express is running late by 6 hours and Durg-Nizamuddin S Kranti is running late by 3.50 hours.

Also, the Chennai-New Delhi GT Express is running late by almost 6 hours, the Railways said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, at many places over Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Uttarakhand, at isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and the lower division of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

READ MORE | 'Air-pocalypse': Delhi's fight against 'pollution emergency'

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: As many as 23 trains are running late in Delhi due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region, Railway officials said on Sunday. According to Indian Railways, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express is delayed by almost 7 hours while Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express are delayed by 5 hours. About five trains are delayed by 4 hours including Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj Express and Rajendranagar-New Delhi Sampoorn Kranti.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani is running late by 1.45 hours while the Padmavat Express is running late by almost 3 hours. READ | Dense fog, no cold wave but warmer winter across country As per the Railways, the Pune-Nizamudin Duronto is running late by 2 hours while Bhopal-Nizamuddin Express is running late by 6 hours and Durg-Nizamuddin S Kranti is running late by 3.50 hours. Also, the Chennai-New Delhi GT Express is running late by almost 6 hours, the Railways said. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast dense to very dense fog at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, at many places over Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Uttarakhand, at isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and the lower division of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital. READ MORE | 'Air-pocalypse': Delhi's fight against 'pollution emergency' Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp