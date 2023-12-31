A 500-member procession from Nepal will bring 1100 wedding gifts to Ayodhya

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 500-member procession from Janaki Mandir Nepal will reach Ayodhya on January 6th along with 1100 bhar (baskets/thalis) of wedding gifts meant for Lord Ram on behalf of Janakpur, the birthplace of his bride Sita.

"The bhars which are like thalis/baskets will contain lots of wedding gifts which would include jewellery, gold and silver items, dry fruits, utensils, garments, cosmetics and quintals of food grains like rice – all of which we traditionally give as gifts to a bride when she gets married and goes to live with her groom. Since Sita was from Janakpur we will carry all this to Ayodhya as an offering to Lord Rama on January 6th ., which will be ahead of the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22nd,’’ Lalit Shah, Sadasya Sachiv, of the Janakpurdhamash Ayodhyadham Bhar Yatra, a committee which is organising the visit told this newspaper.

Every year, Janakpur not just celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, but also the wedding anniversary of Ram and Sita.

The local authorities in Ayodhya have made arrangements for 251 people from Nepal for this event. The remaining people who are going to be a part of the delegation will be accommodated privately, arrangements for which are being made by the organising committee. The distance between Janakpur to Ayodhya is 458 kms.

"We will be leaving Janakpur on January 4th. We will begin our journey from Janaki Mandir and then via Jaleshwar reach Birganj where we will rest for the night. Around 30 cars and 5 buses will be a part of the procession that will carry these gifts. On January 5th we will enter India via Raxaul and have lunch at Betia. Then via Gorakhpur and Bastipur, we will reach Ayodhya,’’ said Shah.

At 8 am on January 6th the delegation from Nepal will hand over these 1100 bhars (baskets) to the trustees of Rama Lala Mandir.

"For us, the connection with Ayodhya is an emotional and spiritual connection. We are bound by history, culture and tradition and of course Sita and Lord Ram,’’ Shah said adding that the upcoming journey is in sync with what all traditional Hindu families do when they visit their daughter's sasural.

