Home Nation

Couple, daughter found murdered in Rajasthan; son being questioned: Police 

The police have taken the son into custody and he is being interrogated.

Published: 31st December 2023 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A couple and their daughter were hacked to death in Rajasthan's Nagaur district while they were asleep, with police questioning their son as they suspect he had a role in the murders.

"Dilip Singh (45), a resident of Padukalan town, his wife Rajesh Kanwar (40) and daughter Priyanka (15) were attacked and killed by a man with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday night," Padukalan SHO Manvendra Singh said on Sunday.

He said after a preliminary investigation it is suspected that due to a family feud, the couple's son carried out the murders.

The police have taken the son into custody and he is being interrogated.

He said that the bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Rajasthan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp