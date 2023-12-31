Indian Navy deploys warships and surveillance aircraft to enhance maritime security

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In response to the rise in maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central/ North Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has substantially enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the Central/ North Arabian Sea and augmented force levels.

Commander (Cdr) Vivek Madhwal, Spokesperson Indian Navy said on Sunday that warships and surveillance aircraft have been pressed into deployment.

The development comes after two merchant vessels, including MV Ruen and MV Chem Pluto were targeted in the sea. MV Ruen was hijacked and currently, she is docked off the Somalia coast while MV Chem Pluto sustained drone hits.

“Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident. Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) has been enhanced to have a complete maritime domain awareness.” Madhwal Said.

The deployment into the Arabian Sea includes Navy’s missile destroyers, including INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai and INS Visakhapatnam.

The INS Kolkata is deployed on the mouth of the Red Sea, INS Kochi on the south of Yemen Socotra Island, INS Mormugao in the west Arabian Sea with INS Chennai in the central Arabian Sea.

INS Visakhapatnam was moved in early this week and was tasked to patrol the north Arabian Sea.

The Indian Navy has also deployed Boeing-made Boeing P8I multi-mission aircraft along with long endurance Sea Guardian drone to constantly survey the vessels in the Arabian Sea and up to the Gulf of Aden to identify suspicious ships.

These assets have been pressed in to keep the sea lanes of communication between Bab el-Mandeb to the Indian coast safe for merchant shipping and missile attacks taking place in the Middle East.

"Towards effective surveillance of EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard," Madhwal said.

The size of the Indian EEZ is 2.01 million square kilometres of ocean.

The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents. The piracy incident on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast and the recent drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles South West of Porbandar indicates a shift in maritime incidents closer to Indian EEZ.

"The overall situation is being closely monitored by the Indian Navy in coordination with national maritime agencies. Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region," added Cdr Madhwal.

The Indian coastal security is governed by a three-tiered structure having, led by, the Indian Navy (IN), Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the State Marine Police as components. While patrolling the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) is mandated by the Indian Navy, the ICG is mandated to patrol and surveil up to 200 nautical miles (i.e., EEZ). Simultaneously, the State Coastal/Marine Police (SC/MP) conducts boat patrolling in shallow coastal areas having its jurisdiction up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

Meanwhile, the ICG and the IN have jurisdiction over the entire maritime zone, starting from the coast stretching up to 200 nautical miles.

