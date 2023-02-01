Armed Forces exercise quick deployment in the areas near strategic Siliguri Corridor

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Armed Forces carried out ten days long swift mobilisation and deployment practices in various locations across North Bengal. As per the sources Exercise Trishakti Prahar exercise included efforts of all agencies including the Civil Administration, Civil Defence Organisations, Police and CAPFs were coordinated to ensure efficient move and quick mobilisation.

The sources said, "A joint training exercise 'Exercise Trishakti Prahar' was conducted in North Bengal from 21 January to 31 January 2023. The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the Security Forces using the latest weapons and equipment in a networked, integrated environment, involving all arms and services of the Army, the Indian Air Force and CAPFs."

"The conduct of Exercise enabled rehearsal and coordination amongst various agencies for quick movement and employment of forces across North Bengal. The Integrated Fire Power Exercise showcased Indian Armed Forces capability in the synergised application of Indian Air Force assets, Airborne Special Forces and the Security Forces in a networked environment.", said the sources.

The Fire Power Exercise was aimed at synergising the firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and CAPFs to orchestrate an integrated battle.

Exercise Trishakti Prahar culminated with an Integrated Fire Power Exercise in Teesta Field Firing Ranges which is close to Siliguri, West Bengal.

The exercise showcased the joint application of various ground and aerial assets to include latest generation Fighter Aircraft, Helicopters, Tanks, Infantry Combat Vehicles, Medium & Field Artillery Guns, Infantry Mortars and various New Generation Infantry weapons and equipment in a networked environment.

The exercise also witnessed the participation of indigenous weapons and equipment which have been newly inducted.

The firepower exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen RP Kalita, Army Commander, Eastern Command. Senior officers of BSF, ITBP, SSB, and civil administration dignitaries also witnessed the exercise. On termination of the firepower exercise, a display of the major weapons and equipment was also organised.

It was during the time of current Army Chief General Manoj Pande, when he was the Eastern Army Commander, a joint coordinating centre was setup under the army and that has proved to be effective to coordinate actions of all agencies that work in

the region. "At the national level, there is a thought process to look at alternate means in terms of economic activities and others to mitigate the threats to Siliguri Corridor" Gen Pande had said then.

Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh measuring approximately 170X60km, at the narrowest, it is about 20-22km. The geostrategic significance of the corridor comes about in terms of it being a narrow piece of land which connects northeast India to the rest of the country through which major national highways, railway lines, pipelines, OFC connectivity and the rest pass.

Its importance also stems from the fact that the Chumbi Valley of the Tibet Autonomous Region is quite close. The alacrity in steps to strengthen the area came post 2017 Doklam standoff with the PLA close to the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and Tibet Autonomous Region. The Chinese PLA tried constructing a road which would bring them closer to the sensitive Siliguri Corridor.

Also, recently China and Bhutan signed an MoU on a roadmap “for Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary Negotiations”. This agreement is to expedite the progress on the boundary talks. China is claiming around 89 sq km in the area which will help it to have more territory in a narrow area jutting towards the Siliguri Corridor. Apart from the strategic location of the stretch, the area also has other factors including that of radicalisation keeping the agencies on their toes.

