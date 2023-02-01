Home Nation

'Callous' budget that has betrayed hopes of vast majority of people: P Chidambaram

He also stressed that no taxes have been reduced except for the small number who have opted for the new tax regime.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram address a press conference at the AICC HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday claimed that the Union Budget has "betrayed" the hopes of a vast majority of Indians and shows how far removed the government is from the people and their concerns about life, livelihood and the growing inequality between the rich and the poor.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, the former finance minister termed the budget as "callous" and said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity anywhere in her Budget speech.

"Let me begin by pointing out, with regret, that the FM has not mentioned the words unemployment, poverty, inequality or equity anywhere in her speech. Mercifully, she has mentioned the word poor twice in her speech. I am sure the people of India will take note of who are in the concerns of the government and who are not," Chidambaram said.

He stressed that no taxes have been reduced except for the small number who have opted for the new tax regime.

"No indirect taxes have been reduced. There is no cut in the cruel and irrational GST rates. There is no reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel, cement, fertilizers etc. There is no cut in the numerous surcharges and cesses which are, anyway, not shared with the state governments," Chidambaram said.

ALSO READ | Budget is 'Anti-people', 'Amrit Kaal for PM Modi, not for people': Oppn 

"Who has benefited from this Budget? Certainly, not the poor. Not the youth looking desperately for jobs. Not those who have been laid off. Not the bulk of the taxpayers. Not the homemaker. Not the thinking Indians who are shocked by the growing inequality, the rise of the number of billionaires and the wealth being accumulated in the hands of the one per cent of the population. Certainly, not you," he said.

Chidambaram alleged that the government is determined to push the fortunes of "gift city", Ahmedabad, at the cost of other commercial and financial centres.

"The government is also determined to push the 'new' tax regime for which there are few takers for a variety of reasons. Besides, making the new tax regime the default option is grossly unfair and will rob the ordinary taxpayer of the meagre social security that he may get under the old tax regime," the Congress leader said.

This is a "callous" Budget that has betrayed the hopes of the vast majority of the people, he added

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Budget 2023 Indian Economy P Chidambaram Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp