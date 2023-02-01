Collegium recommends 2 more names for elevation

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium in yet another detailed resolution on Tuesday recommended elevation of Allahabad HC chief justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat HC chief justice Aravind Kumar as SC judges. In an unprecedented step, the four-page resolution stated that while Justice Bindal’s name was approved unanimously, Justice Kumar’s name was objected by Justice K M Joseph.

“The resolution of the collegium in regard to the appointment of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad is unanimous. However, in regard to the appointment of Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat, Justice K M Joseph has expressed his reservations on the ground that his name can be considered at a later stage,” the resolution stated.

The resolution said the collegium while recommending Justice Bindal’s name considered inadequate representation of judges from Punjab and Haryana HC on the SC bench.

“Justice Bindal stands at Sl. No.02 in the combined All-India-seniority of high court judges. He is the senior-most judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While recommending his name, the collegium has taken into consideration the fact that the Punjab and Haryana High Court which is one of the largest high courts with a sanctioned strength of eighty-five judges is not adequately represented on the bench of SC bench. The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is a common high court for two states,” it said.

“While recommending his name, the collegium is conscious of the fact that in the seniority of judges hailing from the Karnataka High Court, Justice Aravind Kumar stands at Sl. No. 02 and that at present, the bench of the Supreme Court is represented by two judges from the Karnataka High Court,” it said.

Referring to its earlier recommendation of elevating five judges, the resolution said five judges shall have precedence over two names recommended presently.

Also in top court

Verdict on Rana Ayyub plea reserved

The Supreme Court reserved its order on plea by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala reserved the verdict, while a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian however clarified that the adjournment was not reflection on merits of the case and the same had been done due to paucity of time.

‘Be secular and not selective’

The Supreme Court asked Syed Wasim Rizvi, former chairman of UP Shia Central Board of Waqf who has sought for a ban on symbols and names of political parties using religion in their names

or carrying religious connotations in their symbols, to not be selective of only impleading political parties having ‘Muslim’ in their name. “The only contention is that don’t consider a particular religion,” Justice M R Shah remarked.



