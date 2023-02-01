CPI-M in Tripura objects candidature of its MLA Moboshar Ali contesting for BJP

By Express News Service

AGARTALA: The CPI-M in Tripura objected to the candidature of one of its MLAs contesting as a BJP candidate from the Kailashahar seat in the Unakoti district.

The CPI-M argued that Md Moboshar Ali neither resigned as an MLA of the party nor did it expel him and as such, he is still its member.

He had joined the BJP on January 28 in New Delhi and hours later, the party released the list of its candidates which had his name.

In a complaint lodged with the Returning Officer (RO), the CPI-M said unless Ali resigns from the Assembly or it expels him, he may not be accepted as a member of any other party or an independent candidate.

“Hence, Mr Ali, a member of the CPI-M as a sitting MLA in the Assembly, simultaneously may not be a member of the BJP as stated in his nomination filed before you,” the CPI-M’s letter to the RO reads.

“In Para 3 of from ‘B’ of symbol allotment, there is a statutory declaration of the authorized signatory of the party symbol certifying that the candidate whose name is mentioned above is a member of this political party and his name is duly borne on the rolls of members of this party,” the letter further reads.

In the light of this, the CPI-M said Ali should not be treated as a BJP candidate. It demanded that he be disqualified for being a BJP candidate “for want of statutory legal requirement.”

Ali’s nomination was accepted by the RO.

AGARTALA: The CPI-M in Tripura objected to the candidature of one of its MLAs contesting as a BJP candidate from the Kailashahar seat in the Unakoti district. The CPI-M argued that Md Moboshar Ali neither resigned as an MLA of the party nor did it expel him and as such, he is still its member. He had joined the BJP on January 28 in New Delhi and hours later, the party released the list of its candidates which had his name. In a complaint lodged with the Returning Officer (RO), the CPI-M said unless Ali resigns from the Assembly or it expels him, he may not be accepted as a member of any other party or an independent candidate. “Hence, Mr Ali, a member of the CPI-M as a sitting MLA in the Assembly, simultaneously may not be a member of the BJP as stated in his nomination filed before you,” the CPI-M’s letter to the RO reads. “In Para 3 of from ‘B’ of symbol allotment, there is a statutory declaration of the authorized signatory of the party symbol certifying that the candidate whose name is mentioned above is a member of this political party and his name is duly borne on the rolls of members of this party,” the letter further reads. In the light of this, the CPI-M said Ali should not be treated as a BJP candidate. It demanded that he be disqualified for being a BJP candidate “for want of statutory legal requirement.” Ali’s nomination was accepted by the RO.