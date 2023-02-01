Home Nation

Government is stable and decisive, says President Murmu

In her maiden address to joint session of Parliament, she lists various initiatives of Narendra Modi government.

Published: 01st February 2023 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu, along with PM Narendra Modi, proceeds to address the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, along with PM Narendra Modi, proceeds to address the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav )

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Describing the Modi government’s tenure as “stable and decisive”, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Centre has taken firm steps to ensure national security and women empowerment, as well as adopted measures to root out corruption from the country. She was delivering her maiden address to the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session.

“Today, through this session, I express my gratitude to the people of the country for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms. My decisive government has always kept the country’s interest paramount and shown the will power to transform policies and strategies when required.” Amid loud thumping by members, Murmu lauded the government for the steps taken to ensure national security.

“From surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government,” the President said.

The world is now looking at India for solutions and “every Indian’s confidence is at its peak,” she said.
Stressing that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice, Murmu said the government has taken stringent measures to weed out corruption. “We have ensured that honesty will be honoured in the system. In the last few years, the Benami Property Act was notified to create a corruption-free ecosystem. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act was passed to confiscate the properties of criminals who absconded after committing economic offenses. A system has also been put in place to end the practice of favouritism and corruption in government machinery,” she said.

Elaborating on the efforts taken by the government towards empowering women, the President said that the female population has outnumbered males for the first time in the country. “We have seen the success of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. From education to their career, my government is trying to remove all obstacles for daughters.

My government has also ensured that women are not restricted from carrying out any work or participating in any field of work. For this purpose, recruitment in every sector from mining to forward posts in the army has been thrown open to women,” she said, adding that the government has increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

The government has chosen the path of consolidating heritage and giving priority to development, she said.  “While Ayodhya Dham is being constructed in the country, construction of a modern Parliament House is underway,” she said. “We have constructed Kedarnath Dham, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and Mahakal Mahalok, and our government is also building medical colleges in every district,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Budget session Parliament
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp