Gujarat government plan to introduce new bill to prevent paper leak

Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the Bill will provide necessary legal framework and deterrence. This move will be beneficial in curbing the problem of paper leaks.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel. (Photo | Rushikesh Patel Twitter)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: After a streak of exam paper leaks in Gujarat, the government Plan to take decisive action to prevent such occurrences. In order to tackle the issue of exam paper leakage in government recruitment exams, the Gujarat government has decided to introduce a strict law. The details of this Bill will be revealed in the Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly. said Government Spokes Person and Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday. 

Addressing a Press in Gandhinagar, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel said, “State government officials are engaged in preparations to introduce a law to curb the menace of paper leak. Government Planning Bill will be passed in the upcoming budget assembly session.”

“Gujarat ATS launched an investigation as soon as news of the junior clerk exam paper leak emerged. The exam was canceled to avoid any unfairness, Gujarat ATS arrested 15 suspects. Efforts to make the law have been going on for three-four months. The legislation will be passed in the upcoming assembly Session. Not only this, the law will provide for strict action against the accused who leak the papers,” he further said.

“Bill will provide necessary legal framework and deterrence. This move will be beneficial in curbing the problem of paper leaks,” he added.

Just four days ago on Sunday, the GPSSB (Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board) had to postpone the Junior Clerk examination due to its question paper being leaked. In response to the Paper leak incident, the Opposition has called for tougher action to address the problem. various student organization and
political parties like Aam Admi Party and Congress is still protesting across the state demanding strict action against the accused of a Paper leak.

The GPSSB advertised for 1,181 junior clerks and received 9.53 lakh applications in response. On Sunday, the exam was to be held at 2,995 locations across the state. GPSSB had stated that the exam had been postponed after the GPSSB received information from the police that they had detained a suspect and seized a copy of the question paper early on Sunday.

