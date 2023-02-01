Joshimath: State government offers flexible rehabilitation plans for disaster-affected people

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Nearly a month after the natural calamity of land submergence that damaged over 800 houses and commercial establishments in the ancient city of Joshimath, the government has proposed three options for rehabilitation and displacement of disaster-affected people.

The state government has prepared a plan for the disaster-affected people with the option of one-time settlement in lieu of damage to land and buildings, as well as the option of house and land instead of land. On the suggestions of the committee formed at the district level, the High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan has given its in-principle consent on all three options. The disaster-affected can choose any one of these options.

The three options were approved after discussing the proposals made by District Magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana at a meeting of the HPC chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan at the state secretariat on Monday. Giving details of the meeting, Secretary Disaster Management Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha said, "Joshimath disaster affected people can choose any one of the three options themselves", adding, "Compensation for land will be decided on the basis of circle rate, the decision on new circle rate will be taken in the next cabinet meeting".

"Compensation for buildings will be given as per the prescribed standards of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), large hotels will be given full compensation, while small shops and hotels (dhabas) will be given two options.

As a first option, small shopkeepers and dhaba operators will be able to take full compensation simultaneously. Dr Sinha said. As a second option, a shop will be allotted in 15 square meters at the displaced site.

"After receiving the final report of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), it will be decided how many buildings will be removed and how many will be retrofitted," added Dr Sinha.



SETTLEMENT OPTIONS:

Option One: First of all, disaster-affected people have been given the option of a one-time settlement. Under this, the affected land building owners will be paid full financial assistance for the damaged building and land within one time under the prescribed standards as compensation. Before payment, the registry of the affected land, and the building will be in favour of the state government.

Option Two: 100 square meters of land for construction of houses, compensation will be given to the affected land building owners for the construction of houses in terms of the affected land.

Option Three: Under this option, a duplex building will be constructed in a maximum area of 75 square meters at the identified place for the rehabilitation of the affected. If the residential building or land of the disaster-affected person is more than this, then they will be paid the remaining amount in return.

Congress workers burn BJP president Mahendra Bhatt's effigy

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt's statement calling the Joshimath agitators "Maoists and agents of China" triggered outrage from Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and Congress workers who burnt an effigy of Bhatt. Condemning Bhatt's statement, Samiti president Atul Satti demanded, "Bhatt should publicly apologise to the residents of Joshimath".

