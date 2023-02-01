Home Nation

Protest against anti-encroachment drive in Jammu locality continues

The residents' protest comes in the backdrop of the authorities serving public notices asking violators to remove illegal constructions within seven days, officials said.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: Thousands of people, including women and children, hit the streets in Sunjwan-Bathindi on the city's outskirts against the Jammu and Kashmir administration's ongoing anti-encroachment drive to retrieve "illegally occupied" state land.

The residents' protest comes in the backdrop of the authorities serving public notices asking violators to remove illegal constructions within seven days, officials said.

The protesters also observed a complete shutdown in the area. Waving Tricolours and shouting slogans against the eviction drive, the protesters passed the main roads before staging a peaceful sit-in at a vast land adjoining the bypass.

Police were deployed in large numbers as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ | Anti-encroachment drive, BJP's new weapon to persecute J&K people: Mehbooba

The sub-divisional magistrate was seen requesting the protesters to disperse on the assurance that no residential homes would be demolished.

He added that the district administration was ready to listen to their grievances.

Representatives of almost all major political parties, including the National Conference, Congress, People's Democratic Party, Apni Party and the AAP, also joined the protest and demanded an immediate end to the "anti-people" drive.

The residents also staged a protest in the area on January 30 and threatened to intensify their agitation if the government went ahead with the demolition drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-encroachment drive Anti-encroachment J-K anti-encroachment
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp