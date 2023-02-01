Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Smoking to become an expensive habit as the custom duty on cigarettes have been increased, Taxes on cigarettes will be hiked by 16 per cent. The announcement was made at the Union budget presentation on Wednesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As per the budget, for entry level filter cigarettes of length up to 70 mm, the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) has been increased from Rs 440 per 1,000 cigarette sticks to Rs 510. So, for a pack of 10 such cigarettes, the NCCD price impact is less than a rupee.

Similarly, for mid-range cigarettes whose length exceeds 70 mm but less than 75 mm, the NCCD has been increased from Rs 545 per 1,000 cigarette sticks to Rs 630. So, for a pack of 10 such cigarettes, the NCCD price impact is again less than a rupee.

For the premium range cigarettes whose length is above 75 mm, the NCCD has been increased from Rs 735 to Rs 850 per 1,000 cigarette sticks. So, for a pack of 20 such cigarettes, the NCCD price impact is less than Rs 3.

Shares of cigarette companies, including Godfrey Phillips India and ITC Ltd, plunged by up to 5 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in taxes on cigarettes in the Union Budget.

WATCH |

The stock of Godfrey Phillips slumped as much as 4.92 per cent to Rs 1,828.75 on the BSE, while Golden Tobacco declined 3.81 per cent to Rs 59.4.

Shares of ITC were trading 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 349 on the bourse.

NTC Industries dropped 1.4 per cent and VST Industries slipped 0.35 per cent.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

NEW DELHI: Smoking to become an expensive habit as the custom duty on cigarettes have been increased, Taxes on cigarettes will be hiked by 16 per cent. The announcement was made at the Union budget presentation on Wednesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As per the budget, for entry level filter cigarettes of length up to 70 mm, the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) has been increased from Rs 440 per 1,000 cigarette sticks to Rs 510. So, for a pack of 10 such cigarettes, the NCCD price impact is less than a rupee. Similarly, for mid-range cigarettes whose length exceeds 70 mm but less than 75 mm, the NCCD has been increased from Rs 545 per 1,000 cigarette sticks to Rs 630. So, for a pack of 10 such cigarettes, the NCCD price impact is again less than a rupee. For the premium range cigarettes whose length is above 75 mm, the NCCD has been increased from Rs 735 to Rs 850 per 1,000 cigarette sticks. So, for a pack of 20 such cigarettes, the NCCD price impact is less than Rs 3. Shares of cigarette companies, including Godfrey Phillips India and ITC Ltd, plunged by up to 5 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in taxes on cigarettes in the Union Budget. WATCH | The stock of Godfrey Phillips slumped as much as 4.92 per cent to Rs 1,828.75 on the BSE, while Golden Tobacco declined 3.81 per cent to Rs 59.4. Shares of ITC were trading 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 349 on the bourse. NTC Industries dropped 1.4 per cent and VST Industries slipped 0.35 per cent. (With ANI, PTI inputs)