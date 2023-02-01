UP: Streaming it live on Facebook, Ballia trader shoots himself dead

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 45-year-old trader in Ballia shot himself in the head while streaming the act live on Facebook from his shop, alleging harassment and mental torture by moneylenders from whom he had borrowed money on Wednesday.

As per the district police sources, the victim, Nandlal Gupta, owned a gun shop on Station Road in Kotwali police station area of Ballia town.

Before shooting himself, Gupta said that he had borrowed some money from local moneylenders. Despite having repaid money more than what was borrowed, they forced him to get his house registered to their names.

Claiming harassment and mental torture at the hands of moneylenders, Gupta shot at his temple on Wednesday afternoon. Before ending his live, he also sought justice for his wife and children from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also ensured that the entire episode was streamed live on his Facebook page.

On hearing the gunshot, people from the neighbouring shops and Station Road market ran towards Gupta’s shop. Not only this, even those who were watching him live on Facebook, also rushed to the spot. However, before they could do anything, Gupta succumbed to bullet injury. ASP of Ballia, Durga Prasad Tiwari along with Kotwali police also reached the spot.

“The body has been sent for autopsy examination. The family of Nandlal Gupta have not given any complaint so far.”

On Gupta’s charge of harassment against the moneylenders, the ASP said that the note of the victim’s statement had been taken wherein he had held the moneylenders responsible for his suicide.

“After getting more details from the family and their complaint, we would investigate the matter. Anyone found guilty won’t be spared,” said the cop.

