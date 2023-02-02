Home Nation

102-year-old 'dead' woman wakes up shortly before funeral preparations

On Tuesday morning, the elderly woman suddenly fell unconscious. The family called the doctor and examined the elderly, after which she was declared dead. 

Published: 02nd February 2023

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As preparations were underway to carry bier to the crematorium, a sudden movement in the body of the 'declared dead' elderly woman surprised everyone. No one could believe it, but when the elderly woman slowly opened her eyes, the family's enthusiasm became uncontrollable. After this unusual incident, a large number of people flocked to the old woman's house, to have a glimpse of her.

According to the information received, Vinod's mother Gyan Devi (102), a resident of Narsan Khurd, under Roorkee was ill for some time. On Tuesday morning, the elderly woman suddenly fell unconscious. The family called the doctor and examined the elderly, after which she was declared dead. After this news, there was mourning in the locality along with the family. The family members also informed the relatives about the death of the mother. Soon, a large number of people gathered at home and started preparing for the funeral.

According to son Vinod Kumar, "The family had completed all the preparations for the mother's funeral and the process of preparing her bier had started".  "We were about to take the body together for the last rites when suddenly there was some movement in the mother's body. After being shaken a little, the mother opened her eyes. Everyone was surprised to see this scene and there was a wave of happiness in all the families.

Vinod also told, "As soon as her mother regained consciousness, the whole atmosphere turned into happiness, where mourning had spread some time ago". Her mother is the oldest woman not only in the family but in the entire village. The entire village is celebrating her 'resurrection'. After regaining consciousness, his mother is eating normal food as before.

