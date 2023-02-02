Budget 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs gets more funds for internal security, border management

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

With a major focus on national security, the Government earmarked Rs 1.96 lakh crore in the 2023-24 budget allocation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) responsible for India’s internal security, border management, intel gathering, and counter-terror offenses, in view of the increased challenges.

This increase of about Rs 10,000 crore over last year’s (2022-23) revised allocations of Rs 1,85,777 crore comes at a time when the ministry is looking at arming counter-insurgent forces with better equipment and arms, creating a robust cyber patrolling system and strengthening intel gathering and coordination amongst law enforcement agencies and counter-terror forces.

A substantial amount has been allocated this time for improving infrastructure for the patrolling of international borders amidst increased enemy drone attacks, upgradation of law enforcing infrastructure and modernisation of police besides the paramilitary forces.

The MHA is responsible for matters concerning internal security, central armed police forces, border management, disaster management, census, and centre-state relations. In addition, the Ministry makes certain grants to union territories (UTs), since they are not covered by the Finance Commission’s recommendations on devolution and, thus, do not have any share in central taxes.

In the current budget major portions of the allocation amounting to Rs 1.28 lakh crore, has been earmarked for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) comprising the Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The figure last year stood at Rs 1.19 crores.

The increased allocation has come as a refreshing development for the CAPF which has been expecting more funds for infrastructure, technological advancement and security-related equipment — which includes drones, early warning systems, equipment to enhance reaction time, for better training, intelligence gathering and operations.

The CRPF which is entrusted primarily with the task of internal security duties and fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Maoists backed left-wing extremists (LWE) and other ultra outfits has been allocated Rs 31,772.23 crore in comparison to Rs 31,495.88 crore given in 2022-23.

The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh besides handling internal security assignments, has been given Rs 24,771.28 crore in comparison to Rs 23,557.51 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which protects vital installations such as nuclear projects, airports and metro networks, has been given Rs 13,214.68 crore in comparison to Rs 12,293.23 crore allocated in 2022-23.

The Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India's borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has been allocated Rs 8,329.10 crore in comparison to Rs 8,019.78 crore given in 2022-23.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Sino-Indian border, got Rs 8,096.89 crore in comparison to Rs 7,626.38 crore given in the current fiscal.

The Assam Rifles, which is deployed along the India-Myanmar border and for anti-insurgency duties in the Northeast, has been allocated Rs 7,052.46 crore in comparison to Rs 6,561.33 crore given in the current fiscal.

