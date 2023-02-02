Cong takes potshots at FM, asks 'who has benefitted from Budget'

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP government saying that the Union Budget has betrayed the hopes of a vast majority of people. Questioning the government on the new tax regime, Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said that no taxes have been reduced except for the small number who have opted for the new tax regime.

“No indirect taxes have been reduced. There is no cut in the cruel and irrational GST rates. There is no reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel, cement, fertilizers, etc. There is no cut in the numerous surcharges and cesses which are, anyway, not shared with the state governments,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the poor have not benefited from the Budget. “Who has benefited from this Budget? Certainly, not the poor. Not the youth looking desperately for jobs. Not those who have been laid off. Not the bulk of the taxpayers. Not the homemaker. Not the thinking Indian who is shocked by growing inequality, the rise of the number of billionaires, and the wealth being accumulated in the hands of the 1 per cent of the population. Certainly, not you,” he said.

He questioned the government on GDP figures. “Last year, the Centre estimated the GDP for 2021-22 at Rs 2,32,14,703 and, assuming a nominal growth rate of 11.1 per cent, projected the GDP for 2022-23 at Rs 2,58,00,000 crore. The GDP for 2021-22 has since been revised upward to Rs 2,36,64,637 crore. In today’s Budget, the GDP for 2022-23 has been estimated at Rs 2,73,07,751 crore which yields a growth rate of 15.4 per cent, much above earlier estimate.”

“Given this impressive number, real GDP ought to have grown in double-digits. Yet the FM (and the Economic Survey) put the GDP growth at only 7 percent this year Will the government explain?” he asked. Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took potshots at the government saying that the budget shows that the government has no roadmap to build India's future.

“Mitr Kaal' budget has no vision to create jobs, no plan to tackle mehngai, no intent to stem inequality 1 per cent richest own 40 per cent of wealth, 50 per cent of poorest pay 64 per cent of GST, 42 per cent of youth unemployed – yet, the PM doesn't care! This Budget proves the government has no roadmap to build India's future,” Rahul Gandhi said.

