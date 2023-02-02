Over 9 lakh posts vacant in Central govt departments, says Dr Jitendra Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: This is not a usual political allegation against the Modi government from the Opposition side anymore. This is an official confirmation from the Central government that more than 9.73 lakh posts are still vacant in 78 departments, miniseries and Public Undertaking sectors of the central government for years.

This was informed in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to the question of AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday by Dr Jitendra Singh- the minister of state in the ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions and the minister in the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

“Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and Rozgar Melas are being organised by the government,” the minister informed the Rajya Sabha quoting data on vacancies from the Annual Report of the Department of Expenditure.

According to data shared by the minister in reply to AAP MP’s question in the Rajya Sabha, the Indian Railways (IR) have still the highest number of 2,93,943 posts vacant in its various wings while the defence (civil) has the second highest number of 2,64,706 posts vacant for years. According to the minister’s written reply, a total of 9, 79,327 posts are vacant in 78 ministries, departments and the Public Undertaking units of the central government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs comes on third in terms of having the third highest number of 1, 43,536 posts vacant in its different wings, followed by the department of posts with 90050 posts vacant and the revenue department with 80243 vacant posts.

In the Indian Audit and Accounts department of the Central government, 25,934 posts are vacant while the Atomic Energy department has existing vacancies for 9,460 posts. After the Atomic Energy department, the department of Science and Technology also runs with existing vacancies for 8,543 posts, followed by the department of Mines with vacancies for 7,063 posts.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation of the Central government has also vacancies for 6,860 posts. 91 posts in the secretariat of the President and eight posts in the secretariat of the vice-president are vacant. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) runs with vacancies for 657 posts and the space sector with 2106 posts vacant posts. Similarly, 2535 posts are still vacant in the Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions.

