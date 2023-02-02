Home Nation

Puducherry gets central assistance of Rs 3,124 crore in union budget 

The central assistance of 2022-23 had been highly disappointing, as it was just a 1.5% hike from Rs 1,698 in 2020-21.

Published: 02nd February 2023

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed gratitude to the union for allocating central assistance of Rs 3,124 crore in this year's union budget, which is higher than the assistance of Rs 1,724.77 allocated in 2022-23. The budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is intended to take India on a path of further progress, added the CM.

The central assistance of 2022-23 had been highly disappointing, as it was just a 1.5% hike from Rs 1,698 in 2020-21. However the centre provided an additional 1,400 crore in the revised estimates, said government sources.

Rangasamy also expressed happiness over the allocation of 150 crores for the arrears of the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, which is part of the central assistance. Meanwhile, the raising of the personal income tax ceiling has made taxpayers joyous. 

"The allocation of Rs 20 lakh crore for the development of dairy and fisheries sector is expected to benefit the livelihood of the farmers," he said. Other announcements include Rs 2 lakh crore for the distribution of food grains, Rs 15,000 crore for safe shelter, sanitation, water supply and electricity to tribal residents; enhancement of senior citizen deposit from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh; Rs 75,000 crore for transport projects and Rs 10,000 crore for urban infrastructure development. The CM noted that other favourable features included the setting up of 157 nursing colleges next to 157 medical colleges.

ALSO READ | Union budget cheating farmers, claims Narayanasamy

According to the CM, the financial statement will benefit all sections of society as "everything for all." He conveyed his congratulations to Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

