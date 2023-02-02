Home Nation

SC issues guidelines to avoid delay in release of undertrials after getting bail

The undertrials languish in jails after being granted bail as they were unable to fulfill the conditions stipulated in the bail order.

Published: 02nd February 2023

Justice

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court has issued guidelines to avoid delay in the release of undertrials after they were granted bail.

It is understood that the undertrials languish in jails after being granted bail as they were unable to fulfill the conditions stipulated in the bail order.

According to Live Law, the apex court said a copy of the bail order should be sent to the undertrial by e-mail through the prison superintendent on the same day or the next.

If the undertrial is not released within seven days from the date of bail the jail superintendent should inform the secretary, District Legal Service Authorities (DLSA) who will assist the prisoner in all ways possible for his release.

Among others, the court noted that one of the reasons which delay the release of the accused/ convict is the insistence upon local surety. It is suggested that in such cases, the courts may not impose the condition of local surety.

