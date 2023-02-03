Home Nation

34-yr-old man held for raping tourist in Puducherry

A 34-year-old Kashmiri man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 64-year-old American woman on Wednesday. 

Published: 03rd February 2023

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  A 34-year-old Kashmiri man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 64-year-old American woman on Wednesday. The accused, Meharaj-ul-Ashqeen Bhat, ran a boutique shop on Lal Bahadur Shastri street in Puducherry, where he befriended the woman, on a tour to India, from New Jersey.

They met for dinner on January 30 and went to her hotel room, where they had consensual sex initially, police said. Later, she asked him to stop, but he refused and allegedly raped her before leaving the place.

The next morning, the woman experienced pain in her private parts and sought his help for medical attention, but he refused. She got herself admitted to a hospital, where the doctors found injuries on her private parts and informed the police. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC.
 

