BJP mutes Bengal party leaders on  criticism of Governor

The Bengal leadership has been asked to refrain from making comments which can tarnish the image of the governor who is known as a ‘man of ideas’ of the PM. 

Published: 03rd February 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  BJP’s central leadership has censored party’s West Bengal functionaries for criticising newly appointed Governor CV Ananda Bose’s initiation event into Bengali alphabet on Republic Day at Raj Bhavan in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee. BJP’s state leadership had skipped the event. 

The Bengal leadership has been asked to refrain from making comments which can tarnish the image of the governor who is known as a ‘man of ideas’ of the PM. BJP leaders in Bengal faced the central leadership’s ire shortly after Bose’s Delhi visit.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta had criticised the event at Raj Bhavan. “Bengal governor is close to the PM, criticising him is actually an insult to the PM,” said a senior BJP leader in Kolkata.

