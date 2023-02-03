BJP’s outreach: FM to brief MPs on Budget in Parliament today

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will do a special briefing to BJPs’ all MPs of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Modi government’s last full 2023-24 general budget’s various pro-people measures on Friday. The briefing will start before the session in both the Houses of the Parliament.

The BJP’s 303 LS and 100 RS MPs will be informed on what the government has incorporated in this year’s annual budget for the common man. As a BJP MP told this newspaper on Thursday, the briefing to them (all MPs) by the Union finance minister will begin around 9am in the Parliament library building on all aspects of budget.

The briefing as the first of its kind has been meticulously planned at a time when the BJP has started a 12-day campaign to take the pro-people measures of the Modi government’s last full budget to the people across the country involving party MPs and Union ministers.

This comes a day before the BJP’s outreach programme to be held on February 4 and 5 at 50 locations across the country with the participation of union ministers on the budget.“The finance minister will dwell upon the inclusive aspects of budget in which the people are to get benefited and their economy will have a growth impact”, said a senior BJP functionary, adding that the MPs will inform the people of their respective constituencies about ‘infusing economic element ‘of budget.

The BJP’s campaign called ‘Discussion on Budget’ has started from February 1 to 12 under the monitoring of a 9-member of central committee, formed by party national president J P Nadda recently. “This time also, the budget has made a pro-people provision proposing a change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of tax slabs to 5 and increasing the ext exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh”, said a BJP source. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the budget infusing a new energy to India’s development trajectory.

Meanwhile, BJP sources also added that the BJP has planned a mega outreach on the budget from February 4 and 5 across the country to acquaint the people with what the budget has for them this year. At 50 locations, union ministers will be participating at the BJP outreach programme on budget and interacting with intellectuals, traders and the office bearers of their unions.

