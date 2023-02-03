Congress suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Congress has suspended Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, and asked her to reply within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party for indulging in alleged anti-party activities.

Kaur was absent during the Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last month, which indicated the impending action against her. PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had complained against her. She had been staying away from party activities since her husband’s removal as the CM.

After his ouster from the party in September 2021, Amarinder formed Punjab Lok Congress. Later he merged his party with the BJP in September last year and joined it along with their daughter. Sources in the party said Kaur’s suspension would send a message to other leaders who have refused to fall in line.

“Congress president has received a complaint alleging that Preneet Kaur MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the AICC for necessary action,’’ an AICC statement read. “The DAC decided that Preneet Kaur should be suspended from the party with immediate effect,” the statement added.

CHANDIGARH: The Congress has suspended Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, and asked her to reply within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party for indulging in alleged anti-party activities. Kaur was absent during the Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last month, which indicated the impending action against her. PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had complained against her. She had been staying away from party activities since her husband’s removal as the CM. After his ouster from the party in September 2021, Amarinder formed Punjab Lok Congress. Later he merged his party with the BJP in September last year and joined it along with their daughter. Sources in the party said Kaur’s suspension would send a message to other leaders who have refused to fall in line. “Congress president has received a complaint alleging that Preneet Kaur MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the AICC for necessary action,’’ an AICC statement read. “The DAC decided that Preneet Kaur should be suspended from the party with immediate effect,” the statement added.