Home Nation

Four hospitalized in UP after six cars of Akhilesh’s convoy collide with each other

At least six vehicles suffered major damage leaving four SP workers grievously injured. However, Akhilesh Yadav was unhurt and continued his journey further.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Around a dozen vehicles, part of the convoy of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, met with an accident after an SUV suddenly stopped at speed breakers leading other five others to collide with it from behind on Friday.

At least six vehicles suffered major damage leaving four SP workers grievously injured. However, Akhilesh Yadav was unhurt and continued his journey further.

The SP chief was going to attend a marriage ceremony at Baithapur village in the Harpalpur area of the Hardoi district in central UP.

As the entire convoy had crossed the Farhat Nagar railway crossing at Katra-Bilhaur Highway, the driver of one of the vehicles of an SP worker behind the main fleet suddenly put the brakes at the crossing because of a sharp curve and the other cars following it collided with it from behind and piled up on each other.

The video clips of the incident doing rounds on social media. The cars hitting each other from behind, can be seen in the videos. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital while Akhilesh was safely taken to his destination.

The injured SP workers including Naseem Khan, 28, Munendra Yadav, 35, and Wasim Varsi, 60, were admitted to the nearby community health centre. Kaptan Singh, another SP worker, escaped with minor injuries. Inspector Sheshnath Singh claimed that vehicles of the main convoy did not damage in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp