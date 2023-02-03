Four hospitalized in UP after six cars of Akhilesh’s convoy collide with each other

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Around a dozen vehicles, part of the convoy of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, met with an accident after an SUV suddenly stopped at speed breakers leading other five others to collide with it from behind on Friday.

At least six vehicles suffered major damage leaving four SP workers grievously injured. However, Akhilesh Yadav was unhurt and continued his journey further.

The SP chief was going to attend a marriage ceremony at Baithapur village in the Harpalpur area of the Hardoi district in central UP.

As the entire convoy had crossed the Farhat Nagar railway crossing at Katra-Bilhaur Highway, the driver of one of the vehicles of an SP worker behind the main fleet suddenly put the brakes at the crossing because of a sharp curve and the other cars following it collided with it from behind and piled up on each other.

The video clips of the incident doing rounds on social media. The cars hitting each other from behind, can be seen in the videos. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital while Akhilesh was safely taken to his destination.

The injured SP workers including Naseem Khan, 28, Munendra Yadav, 35, and Wasim Varsi, 60, were admitted to the nearby community health centre. Kaptan Singh, another SP worker, escaped with minor injuries. Inspector Sheshnath Singh claimed that vehicles of the main convoy did not damage in the incident.

