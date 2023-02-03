Home Nation

Government hospital in Mumbai opens first dedicated OPD for transgenders

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan inaugurated the transgender ward at GT hospital on Friday.

Published: 03rd February 2023 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan inaugurates the transgender ward at GT hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan inaugurates the transgender ward at GT hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government-affiliated Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital will be the first hospital to start a dedicated and separate OPD for the transgender community patients for their mental and physical treatment in Mumbai. 

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan inaugurated the transgender ward at GT hospital on Friday. He announced that the 30-bed special and dedicated ward for transgender patients started on Friday.

The minister said, "Transgender people as a community have suffered a lot of discrimination and inequality in society even as the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 gives equal rights to the community and any discrimination against them is punishable under law.

"Now, transgenders can not only avail treatment for their physical illness but also for their mental well-being. We have already conducted training sessions for our employees to learn about the problems faced by the community and also how to deal with them. They should also have general healthcare-accessible benefits," he said.

"GT hospital is the first hospital to provide them special wards. After receiving the response and feedback, we would also start similar wards in other hospitals as well," the minister added.

Dr Pallavi Sapale, Dean of Sir JJ hospital said that she has closely witnessed the trauma the transgenders face. "Transgenders are also a part of our community. Our constitution has given them rights. So, they should be equally treated as other genders. They have the right to get proper treatment. Due to the absence of special wards, they suffer a lot and are confused about where to go for treatment. In separate wards, they can be treated well. Mental health counselling is also available at the ward," Dr Sapale said.

"We have distributed the guidance booklet to all the transgender people who have attended the inauguration programme. We have given training for doctors, nurses and other staff on how to handle and treat them giving proper care. We have also given two ventilators, monitors, and a semi ICUs room for this ward," she added. 

Dr Sapale added that counselling and rehabilitation will also be provided if needed. 

"In the state government-run medical hospitals, there were only two categories mentioned in the case papers-male and female. Now, the third category has also been included. So, we will have separate records of this community. We are sure that we will offer the best treatment to our transgender siblings," Dr Sapale concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender Transgender ward Hospital d Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp