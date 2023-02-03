Guv says drugs available in schools, min accuses Purohit of running parallel govt

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In yet another confrontation between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the ruling AAP, the Bhagwant Mann government has objected to Purohit’s remarks on law and order and illegal narcotic sale across the border state.

The governor fired back saying the consumption of narcotics by the youth is a major concern, alleging that drugs were available in schools too. He asked the government to seek the Centre’s help in checking the menace. However, the government termed it a politically motivated statement. Purohit, who was on a two-day tour of border districts (Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur) of the state, quoted villagers to allege that drugs were available like grocery items at general stores. “Drugs have entered schools and children are getting addicted. Some children get addicted to an extent that they start stealing in their homes. We have received many complaints,” he said, adding the state police “could be unaware about the grim situation, but villagers know everything.”

He said the objective of his visit is not to blame anyone, but make people aware of the situation. “I will tell you the objective of my visit. It is not to blame anyone. I will praise the administration and BSF that many drug seizures have taken place. But how is it that drugs are reaching schools and villages? We need to strengthen our police,’’ he said. He said Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India and carrying out the smuggling of contraband through drones.

He was interacting with sarpanches and other prominent local residents and taking feedback from people on problems being faced by them. Purohit lauded the efforts made by the Fazilka civil and police administration in checking the drug menace and said that village defense committees have been formed in 106 villages in the district through which the security agencies in the border areas as well as the common people are now keeping vigilance against the bad elements. He said that the possibilities of taking the fencing near the zero line are being explored, while as per the demand of the farmers, the BSF has also been instructed to resolve the problems of farmers on a priority. Purohit also advised farmers to grow millets.

The governor said he has written to the Centre that the participation of the youth of Punjab should be increased in the Agniveer scheme. In Ferozpur, he said officers should do night halts to check the drug menace. Meanwhile, state’s housing and urban development and public relations minister Aman Arora hit back at Purohit alleging that the governor was going around making political speeches and running a parallel government. “It has never happened before. If there is any issue, he can bring it to the attention of the CM,” he said.

CHANDIGARH: In yet another confrontation between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the ruling AAP, the Bhagwant Mann government has objected to Purohit’s remarks on law and order and illegal narcotic sale across the border state. The governor fired back saying the consumption of narcotics by the youth is a major concern, alleging that drugs were available in schools too. He asked the government to seek the Centre’s help in checking the menace. However, the government termed it a politically motivated statement. Purohit, who was on a two-day tour of border districts (Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur) of the state, quoted villagers to allege that drugs were available like grocery items at general stores. “Drugs have entered schools and children are getting addicted. Some children get addicted to an extent that they start stealing in their homes. We have received many complaints,” he said, adding the state police “could be unaware about the grim situation, but villagers know everything.” He said the objective of his visit is not to blame anyone, but make people aware of the situation. “I will tell you the objective of my visit. It is not to blame anyone. I will praise the administration and BSF that many drug seizures have taken place. But how is it that drugs are reaching schools and villages? We need to strengthen our police,’’ he said. He said Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India and carrying out the smuggling of contraband through drones. He was interacting with sarpanches and other prominent local residents and taking feedback from people on problems being faced by them. Purohit lauded the efforts made by the Fazilka civil and police administration in checking the drug menace and said that village defense committees have been formed in 106 villages in the district through which the security agencies in the border areas as well as the common people are now keeping vigilance against the bad elements. He said that the possibilities of taking the fencing near the zero line are being explored, while as per the demand of the farmers, the BSF has also been instructed to resolve the problems of farmers on a priority. Purohit also advised farmers to grow millets. The governor said he has written to the Centre that the participation of the youth of Punjab should be increased in the Agniveer scheme. In Ferozpur, he said officers should do night halts to check the drug menace. Meanwhile, state’s housing and urban development and public relations minister Aman Arora hit back at Purohit alleging that the governor was going around making political speeches and running a parallel government. “It has never happened before. If there is any issue, he can bring it to the attention of the CM,” he said.