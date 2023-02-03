Home Nation

Indigo flies passenger to Udaipur instead of Patna, inquiry ordered

The incident was reported on January 30 (Monday), and the passenger was sent to his destination the next day.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image of an Indigo aircraft used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry after a passenger who was supposed to take an Indigo flight to Patna instead boarded another flight of the airline and landed at Udaipur - about 1400km away from his destination.

A senior DGCA official said that the passenger, identified as Afsar Hussain, booked a ticket for Patna via Indigo flight 6E-214 and reached Delhi airport on January 30 to board the scheduled flight. But he mistakenly boarded Udaipur-bound flight 6E-319 of Indigo.

The passenger realised the mistake only after landing at Udaipur Airport. After this, he informed officials at Udaipur Airport, who then alerted the airline about the matter.

The airline reportedly flew him back to Delhi the same day and then to Patna on January 31.

"We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," the DGCA official said.

In the inquiry, DGCA will find out why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned thoroughly and how he boarded the wrong flight when as per the rule boarding passes are checked at two points before boarding, he added.

The airline in a statement released on Friday said, "We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight."

"We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline added. 

